This project relies on a large scale data collection effort, thanks to our partners in national institutions, academia and related OECD projects (LinkEED and Age Diversity) with access to rich linked employer-employee microdata for the universe of private sector companies. This allows us to document how the skill composition of the most productive firms – the “frontier” – differs from that of a typical firm; what managerial characteristics these top performers have; and how these patterns vary by sector in 10 countries over the period 2000-2018.
The human side of productivity
This GFP project which was launched in the context of the 2021 Annual Conference of the GFP co-organised by the G20 Italian Presidency, uncovered new evidence about the role of the skill and the demographic structure of firms and their relationship with productivity performance.