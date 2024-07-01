Skip to main content
The human side of productivity

This GFP project which was launched in the context of the 2021 Annual Conference of the GFP co-organised by the G20 Italian Presidency, uncovered new evidence about the role of the skill and the demographic structure of firms and their relationship with productivity performance.

