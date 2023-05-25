Skip to main content
The green side of productivity

An international classification of green and brown occupations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a363530f-en
Authors
Nathalie Scholl, Sébastien Turban, Peter N. Gal
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Scholl, N., S. Turban and P. Gal (2023), “The green side of productivity: An international classification of green and brown occupations”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a363530f-en.
