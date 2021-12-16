Skip to main content
The role of telework for productivity during and post-COVID-19

Results from an OECD survey among managers and workers
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7fe47de2-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Peter Gal, Timo Leidecker, Francesco Losma, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2021), “The role of telework for productivity during and post-COVID-19: Results from an OECD survey among managers and workers”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7fe47de2-en.
