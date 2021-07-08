Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financial distress and the role of management in micro and small-sized firms

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2014873c-en
Authors
Fernando Alexandre, Sara Cruz, Miguel Portela
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Alexandre, F., S. Cruz and M. Portela (2021), “Financial distress and the role of management in micro and small-sized firms”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2014873c-en.
Go to top