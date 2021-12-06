Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The human side of productivity

Uncovering the role of skills and diversity for firm productivity
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f391ba9-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Peter Gal, Timo Leidecker, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2021), “The human side of productivity: Uncovering the role of skills and diversity for firm productivity”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f391ba9-en.
Go to top