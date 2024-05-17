Skip to main content
Occupational reallocation and mismatch in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

Cross-country evidence from an online job site
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/128b92aa-en
Gabriele Ciminelli, Antton Haramboure, Lea Samek, Cyrille Schwellnus, Allison Shrivastava, Tara Sinclair
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Ciminelli, G. et al. (2024), “Occupational reallocation and mismatch in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic: Cross-country evidence from an online job site”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/128b92aa-en.
