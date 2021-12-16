Skip to main content
Will it stay or will it go? Analysing developments in telework during COVID-19 using online job postings data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/aed3816e-en
Authors
Pawel Adrjan, Gabriele Ciminelli, Alexandre Judes, Michael Koelle, Cyrille Schwellnus, Tara Sinclair
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adrjan, P. et al. (2021), “Will it stay or will it go? Analysing developments in telework during COVID-19 using online job postings data”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/aed3816e-en.
