Gender diversity in senior management and firm productivity

Evidence from nine OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/58ad664a-en
Authors
Clara Kögel, Chiara Criscuolo, Peter Gal, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kögel, C. et al. (2023), “Gender diversity in senior management and firm productivity: Evidence from nine OECD countries”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/58ad664a-en.
