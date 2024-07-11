This publication surveys the Korean economy. This edition features productivity, climate policy, boosting fertility and responding to ageing.
Forthcoming
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea 2024
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Korea
Will be released on:
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
19 September 2022
-
11 August 2020
-
20 June 2018
-
16 May 2016
-
17 June 2014
-
26 April 2012
-
1 July 2010
-
17 December 2008
Related publications
-
Working paper30 October 2023
-
22 March 2023
-
Working paper8 November 2022
-
7 June 2021
-
Working paper8 April 2020
-
28 November 2019
-
Working paper27 March 2017