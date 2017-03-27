Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Traffic Safety in Korea

Understanding the Vulnerability of Elderly Pedestrians
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/22fca93d-en
Authors
Martin W. Adler, Rudiger Ahrend
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adler, M. and R. Ahrend (2017), “Traffic Safety in Korea: Understanding the Vulnerability of Elderly Pedestrians”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2017/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/22fca93d-en.
Go to top