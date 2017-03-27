Traffic Safety in Korea

Pedestrians are vulnerable in traffic, with frequently reported injuries and fatalities. These risks are believed to be correlated with socio-economic attributes such as age, income or education levels. For Korea, it is shown that elderly pedestrians have a higher mortality risk than other road users. On a municipal level, risk factors are high car ownership, an aging population and low population density; factors associated with rural areas. Some tentative evidence also points to financially stronger municipalities having better traffic safety, which could reflect a larger capacity to maintain roads and implement road safety measures.