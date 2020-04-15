Skip to main content
Housing policies for sustainable and inclusive cities

How national governments can deliver affordable housing and compact urban development
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d63e9434-en
Authors
Ana Moreno Monroy, Jared Gars, Tadashi Matsumoto, Jonathan Crook, Rudiger Ahrend, Abel Schumann
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Moreno Monroy, A. et al. (2020), “Housing policies for sustainable and inclusive cities: How national governments can deliver affordable housing and compact urban development”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d63e9434-en.
