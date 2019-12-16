Skip to main content
Subnational purchasing power of parity in OECD countries

Estimates based on the Balassa-Samuelson hypothesis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3d8f5f51-en
Authors
Alex Costa, Jaume Garcia, Josep Lluís Raymond, Daniel Sanchez-Serra
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Costa, A. et al. (2019), “Subnational purchasing power of parity in OECD countries: Estimates based on the Balassa-Samuelson hypothesis”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3d8f5f51-en.
