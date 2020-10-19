Skip to main content
The geography of Swedish SMEs’ investments

Financial constraints across the urban-rural hierarchy in a wealthy country with low regional disparities
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a51319fe-en
Authors
Martin Andersson, Johan E. Eklund, Alexandra Tsvetkova
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andersson, M., J. Eklund and A. Tsvetkova (2020), “The geography of Swedish SMEs’ investments: Financial constraints across the urban-rural hierarchy in a wealthy country with low regional disparities”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a51319fe-en.
