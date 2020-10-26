Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Bonn, Germany

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bbf7e6b1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Bonn, Germany ”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bbf7e6b1-en.
Go to top