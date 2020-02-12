Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Does FDI benefit incumbent SMEs?

FDI spillovers and competition effects at the local level
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/47763241-en
Authors
Alexander C. Lembcke, Lenka Wildnerova
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lembcke, A. and L. Wildnerova (2020), “Does FDI benefit incumbent SMEs?: FDI spillovers and competition effects at the local level”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/47763241-en.
Go to top