An integrated approach to the Paris climate Agreement

The role of regions and cities
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/96b5676d-en
Authors
Tadashi Matsumoto, Dorothée Allain-Dupré, Jonathan Crook, Alexis Robert
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Matsumoto, T. et al. (2019), “An integrated approach to the Paris climate Agreement: The role of regions and cities”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/96b5676d-en.
