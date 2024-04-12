Skip to main content
The Blue Economy in Cities and Regions

A Territorial Approach
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd929b7d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Urban Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), The Blue Economy in Cities and Regions: A Territorial Approach, OECD Urban Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd929b7d-en.
