Assessing the enabling conditions for investment in Armenia's water security

Scorecard pilot test
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/be989b9c-en
Authors
Delia Sanchez Trancon, Guy Halpern
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sanchez Trancon, D. and G. Halpern (2024), “Assessing the enabling conditions for investment in Armenia's water security: Scorecard pilot test”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 241, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/be989b9c-en.
