Assessing the enabling conditions for investment in water security

Scorecard pilot test in Asian countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b96936c4-en
Authors
Delia Sanchez Trancon, Allison Woodruff, Xavier Leflaive, Lylah Davies, Sigurjon Agustsson
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sanchez Trancon, D. et al. (2024), “Assessing the enabling conditions for investment in water security: Scorecard pilot test in Asian countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 235, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b96936c4-en.
