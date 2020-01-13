Skip to main content
The spatial dimension of productivity

Connecting the dots across industries, firms and places
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ba5edb47-en
Authors
Alexandra Tsvetkova, Rudiger Ahrend, Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Alexander C. Lembcke, Polina Knutsson, Dylan Jong, Nikolaos Terzidis
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Tsvetkova, A. et al. (2020), “The spatial dimension of productivity: Connecting the dots across industries, firms and places”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba5edb47-en.
