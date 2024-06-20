This report assesses the modernisation of the justice sector in Portugal. It examines the country's progress towards a people-centred justice system and a modernised justice sector and offers a range of recommendations to sustain and amplify this progress. It highlights the importance of adopting continuous assessments of legal needs, designing and delivering services with a people-centred purpose; upskilling the justice sector to meet the demands of a digitally enabled and people-centred justice system; enhancing the availability, quality, and use of data and statistical systems; and using digital technologies and data to improve the accessibility, efficiency, and responsiveness of the justice system in Portugal.