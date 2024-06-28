This report looks at efforts by Portugal’s Court of Auditors (Tribunal de Contas, TdC) to make better use of data and analytics in assessing risks in public procurement. It identifies key financial and non-financial risks to refine the TdC’s audit selection process and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the public procurement system. The report provides recommendations for improving and maintaining data-driven risk assessments that align with the TdC’s Digital Transformation Strategy. The report also includes a data-mapping exercise and data reliability assessment in preparation for the next phase of the project, which includes developing a working model to detect procurement risks and irregularities using real-world data.
Strengthening Oversight of the Court of Auditors for Effective Public Procurement in Portugal
Digital Transformation and Data-driven Risk Assessments
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
