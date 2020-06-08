Skip to main content
Agglomeration economies in Great Britain

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/3aa63b9a-en
Cem Özgüzel
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Özgüzel, C. (2020), “Agglomeration economies in Great Britain”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3aa63b9a-en.
