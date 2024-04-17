Lithuanian bakery SME boosts its visibility through e-commerce

Like many bakeries, CRUSTUM faces significant cost pressures due to rising prices of raw materials used in baking, packaging, logistics, energy and other expenses, including payment obligations. Given that the company produces relatively inexpensive products, and that their clients are very price sensitive, CRUSTUM could not afford to lose customers by raising prices in response to external economic conditions. Additionally, with a diverse product range and short shelf lives for many items, maintaining their loyal customers and attracting new patrons through strategic pricing was crucial.

Considering these challenges, the business owners saw the potential of embracing digital solutions and expand their revenue streams. Thus, the company made a decision to venture into e-commerce. Since the COVID-19 crisis, many brick-and-mortar SMEs operating in the retail sector integrated online sales channels in their business models, leveraging e-commerce platforms to enhance business resilience (OECD, 2023[1]). However, establishing a viable e-commerce presence was a challenging task for CRUSTUM to manage on their own.