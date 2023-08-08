How digital tools transformed the customer service of a Spanish health SME

To face customer service challenges, Glucovibes relies on cultivating a close relationship with their customers by email, chat, and conferences. Keeping this close relationship and collecting details of their costumer’s journey enables the company to better understand their product’s benefits and showcase the results to their future customers.

Digital tools greatly impact Glucovibes profitability by significantly reducing its costs. On the one hand, their nation-wide and international reach is largely due to their use of digital remote tools, as they allow Glucovibes to keep in contact with their customers and ensure follow-up with them at a very low cost, without the need to have agents present in each province they work in. On the other hand, the automation of logistics allowed them to improve their efficiency by 40%. Logistics automation can be implemented by using Supply Chain Management (SCM) software and can result in significant productivity improvements, allowing small businesses to mitigate risks associated with supply chain disruptions and reduce costs by improving the management of their inventory as well as their demand and sales forecasting. However, across OECD countries, the share of small businesses sharing Supply Chain Management (SCM) information with their suppliers and customers is rather low, standing on average at 13% (OECD, 2023[1]).