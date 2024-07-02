Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) could play a pivotal role in the pursuit of climate objectives. SMEs have a significant carbon footprint on aggregate, but they can also contribute to reaching net zero through their innovations and commitment to the use of environmentally friendly practices. This study develops a novel metric to identify environmental engagement, also referred to as “greening”. The study harnesses the power of machine-learning and analyses the content of over one million websites of firms from 15 OECD countries encompassing about 10 billion words. Greening is identified based on firms’ self-declared information about products or processes on their websites. The resulting indicator is then evaluated considering firms’ characteristics. The results show that: (1) About one-third of SMEs are environmentally engaged, albeit with considerable variations across countries; (2) Greening SMEs are more productive, pay higher wages and their sales grow faster than non-greening SMEs; (3) Solar energy is the most cited action among greening SMEs, followed by recycling and energy efficiency, (4) Sectors with higher greenhouse gas emission reduction over the past decade also display higher levels of environmental engagement.
Which SMEs are greening?
Cross-country evidence from one million websites
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
-
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper18 March 2024
-
Working paper15 March 2024