Which SMEs are greening?

Cross-country evidence from one million websites
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ddd00999-en
Authors
Lenka Wildnerova, Carlo Menon, Robert Dehghan, Jan Kinne, David Lenz
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Wildnerova, L. et al. (2024), “Which SMEs are greening?: Cross-country evidence from one million websites”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ddd00999-en.
