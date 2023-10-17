Skip to main content
Assessing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in SMEs

Towards a pilot dashboard of SME greening and green entrepreneurship indicators
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ac8e6450-en
OECD
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
OECD (2023), “Assessing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption in SMEs: Towards a pilot dashboard of SME greening and green entrepreneurship indicators”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac8e6450-en.
