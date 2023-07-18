Skip to main content
Leapfrogging and plunging in regional entrepreneurship performance in the United States, with European comparisons

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bc031b11-en
Authors
Jonathan Potter, Haifeng Qian, Michael Fritsch, David Storey, Georgios Fotopoulos
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Potter, J. et al. (2023), “Leapfrogging and plunging in regional entrepreneurship performance in the United States, with European comparisons”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bc031b11-en.
