This paper analyses persistence and change in the regional league table of entrepreneurship performance in the United States in comparison with England and Wales and West Germany. It examines whether regional rankings in start-up and self-employment rates in the United States are as sticky over time as in these European countries over approximately century, half-century and 30-year periods, or whether the United States is different. It identifies the types of regions that improve markedly (“leapfroggers”) or decline sharply (“plungers”) in their league table positions and the reasons for these changes and compares the countries on these issues. The paper draws out policy implications on regional levelling-up of entrepreneurship activity. It also sets out an agenda for further research.
Leapfrogging and plunging in regional entrepreneurship performance in the United States, with European comparisons
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
