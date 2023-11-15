Skip to main content
Entrepreneurial opportunities and working conditions of self-employed online freelancers in the platform economy

Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ebc310de-en
Authors
Karol Muszyński, Valeria Pulignano, Markieta Domecka, Jonathan Potter, David Halabisky
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Muszyński, K. et al. (2023), “Entrepreneurial opportunities and working conditions of self-employed online freelancers in the platform economy: Lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ebc310de-en.
