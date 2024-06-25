Inclusive entrepreneurship is key to ensuring economic growth is distributed fairly across society and creates opportunities for all. Many OECD countries have introduced strategies a to support diverse entrepreneurs, including women, youth, seniors and those with disabilities. Yet much remains to be done to harness this entrepreneurial potential, particularly among immigrant entrepreneurs, whose economic and social relevance is rapidly growing.
Unlocking entrepreneurial talent across the population contributes to inclusive and sustainable growth, labour market attachment and social and financial inclusion. Inclusive entrepreneurship policies aim to offer all people an equal opportunity of creating a successful business, regardless of their gender, age, place of birth or other personal characteristics.
Key messages
Despite strides in closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship, a significant disparity persists. Women continue to be less likely than men to start a business, secure startup funding, be self-employed or own an established business. Despite efforts to lower barriers to women's entrepreneurship by governments and other actors, the lack of robust policy frameworks results in fragmented support systems. The OECD supports this agenda through a broad programme on women’s entrepreneurship and self-employment.
Governments have strengthened their commitment to supporting young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, including young entrepreneurs. While countries have implemented policies to foster youth entrepreneurship and business creation, their impact is not always well understood and a large youth potential remains untapped. The OECD aims to improve youth labour market prospects by working with governments and their partners to design and implement effective youth entrepreneurship policies.
The changing face of entrepreneurship
Unlocking the potential of the “missing” entrepreneurs.
While the profile of entrepreneurs is becoming more diverse in OECD countries, it is yet to reflect the wider population's diversity. The OECD-EU Missing Entrepreneurs series examines how policies can release untapped entrepreneurial potential from under-represented parts of the population, , including women, youth, seniors, the unemployed, immigrants and people with disabilities.
The “missing” entrepreneurs challenge is largely a gender issue.
If all societal groups were as active 30-49 year old men in starting and managing a new business, there would be an additional 34.1 million early stage entrepreneurs in the OECD. Nearly three-quarters of these “missing” entrepreneurs are women and cost economies in missed opportunities for job creation, growth and innovation.
Young people have considerable entrepreneurial zeal but face high barriers to entrepreneurship.
Young people show high levels of interest and ambition in entrepreneurship. Across the OECD, more than 15% of young people (18-30 years old) who are starting and managing new companies expect that their business will create at least 19 jobs over the next five years, a higher share than in the overall population of new entrepreneurs.
Despite increased support and education in entrepreneurship, young people still face challenges in starting and growing a business due to limited resources and experience. Between 2018-22, over half of young people reported lacking necessary business skills, compared to 52% of adults who felt they had the required entrepreneurship skills and knowledge.
Inclusive Entrepreneurship Country Notes
Each note provides an overview and assessment of policies and programmes that support people from under-represented and disadvantaged groups in business creation and self-employment and suggests policy actions to address gaps in the support system and to improve the quality of available support offers. The notes cover national-level policies and programmes and, where relevant, sub-national initiatives and actions by the non-governmental sector.
Programmes of work
Related policy issues
