Inclusive entrepreneurship

Young people show high levels of interest and ambition in entrepreneurship. Across the OECD, more than 15% of young people (18-30 years old) who are starting and managing new companies expect that their business will create at least 19 jobs over the next five years, a higher share than in the overall population of new entrepreneurs.

Despite increased support and education in entrepreneurship, young people still face challenges in starting and growing a business due to limited resources and experience. Between 2018-22, over half of young people reported lacking necessary business skills, compared to 52% of adults who felt they had the required entrepreneurship skills and knowledge.