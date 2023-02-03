Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Improving the effectiveness of inclusive and social entrepreneurship training schemes

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8386c4de-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Commission (2023), “Improving the effectiveness of inclusive and social entrepreneurship training schemes”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2023/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8386c4de-en.
Go to top