This policy brief on "Improving the effectiveness of inclusive and social entrepreneurship training schemes" was produced by the OECD and the European Commission. It discusses the importance of training schemes and presents an overview of the types of training schemes available. It also analyses the opportunities for governments to strengthen these training schemes and provides guidance on how to design more effective inclusive and social entrepreneurship training schemes.
Improving the effectiveness of inclusive and social entrepreneurship training schemes
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
27 March 2024