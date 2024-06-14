Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Insights from social and solidarity economy data

An international perspective
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/71d212f3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Insights from social and solidarity economy data: An international perspective”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2024/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71d212f3-en.
Go to top