How well do online job postings match national sources in European countries?

Benchmarking Lightcast data against statistical and labour agency sources across regions, sectors and occupation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e1026d81-en
Wessel Vermeulen, Fernanda Gutierrez Amaros
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Vermeulen, W. and F. Gutierrez Amaros (2024), “How well do online job postings match national sources in European countries?: Benchmarking Lightcast data against statistical and labour agency sources across regions, sectors and occupation”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2024/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e1026d81-en.
