Youth in inclusive entrepreneurship

While start-up rates vary across OECD countries, young people are more likely to be starting a new business than older adults. About 9% of young people in the OECD were working on a start-up relative to an overall rate of 8% between 2018-22. Young people are also active in managing new businesses with a share of 6% in the period 2018-22, which was above the overall population (5%). Yet, young people are much less likely than adults to be operating an established business. The large drop-off between ownership of a new business and an established business suggest that young entrepreneurs often struggle to develop their business into one that will be a relatively stable source of income and perhaps create jobs for others.