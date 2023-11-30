Skip to main content
Youth in inclusive entrepreneurship

Young people are the key to solving the problems of today and tomorrow, and are leading innovative practices in the digital and green transitions. While many young people are attracted to entrepreneurship for its flexibility, independence and agency, relatively few young people pursue it as a career. Governments can do more to help young people realise their entrepreneurial potential and support the next generation of entrepreneurs. 

