This policy brief on youth entrepreneurship was produced by the OECD and the European Commission. It explores the scale and nature of entrepreneurship activities undertaken by youth, and describes the main barriers faced. The brief provides an overview of the main policy actions that can be used to support youth entrepreneurship, including awareness-raising activities (e.g. role models, business competitions), entrepreneurship education and training, coaching and mentoring, improving access to finance, and entrepreneurship network development.
Policy brief on recent developments in youth entrepreneurship
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
