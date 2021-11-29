Skip to main content
The Missing Entrepreneurs 2021

Policies for Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/71b7a9bb-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission
Cite this content as:

OECD/European Commission (2021), The Missing Entrepreneurs 2021: Policies for Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/71b7a9bb-en.
