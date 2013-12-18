Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Missing Entrepreneurs

Policies for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Europe
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188167-en
Authors
OECD, The European Commission
Tags
The Missing Entrepreneurs
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD/The European Commission (2013), The Missing Entrepreneurs: Policies for Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Europe, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188167-en.
Go to top