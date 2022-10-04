Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Innovative and Entrepreneurial Universities in Latin America

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca45d22a-en
Authors
OECD, Inter-American Development Bank
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/IDB (2022), Innovative and Entrepreneurial Universities in Latin America, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca45d22a-en.
Go to top