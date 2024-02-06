Skip to main content
Building a Skilled Cyber Security Workforce in Europe

Insights from France, Germany and Poland
https://doi.org/10.1787/3673cd60-en
OECD
OECD Skills Studies
OECD (2024), Building a Skilled Cyber Security Workforce in Europe: Insights from France, Germany and Poland, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3673cd60-en.
