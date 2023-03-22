Skills are the key to shaping a better future, enabling countries and people to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing world. Megatrends such as globalisation, technological progress, demographic change, migration, and climate change, and most recently COVID-19, are reshaping work and society, generating a growing demand for higher levels and new sets of skills.

The OECD Skills Strategy offers a strategic and comprehensive approach to assessing the skills challenges and opportunities of countries and regions for the purposes of helping them build more effective skills systems. The foundation of this approach is the OECD Skills Strategy Framework, which allows for an examination of what countries and regions can do better to: 1) develop relevant skills over the life course; 2) use skills effectively in work and in society; and 3) strengthen the governance of the skills system.

This report, OECD Skills Strategy Southeast Asia: Skills for a Post-COVID Recovery and Growth, applies the OECD Skills Strategy framework to assess the performance of countries in Southeast Asia, identifies opportunities for improvement and provides recommendations based on in-depth desk analysis and consultations with stakeholder representatives.