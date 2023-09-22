As societies become increasingly digital, the importance of cyber security has grown significantly for individuals, companies, and nations. The rising number of cyber attacks surpasses the existing defense capabilities, partly due to a shortage of skilled cyber security professionals. This report delves into the analysis of the demand for cyber security experts in Latin America, using information from online job postings in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. The analysis investigates recent trends in job demand for various cyber security roles, the geographical distribution of cyber security job postings, and the evolving skill requirements in this field. Additionally, the report focuses on the supply side by examining the landscape of cyber security education and training programmes in Colombia. It explores the different types of programmes offered in vocational and higher education, the characteristics of learners enrolled in these programmes, and their outcomes. Lastly, the report examines policies and initiatives implemented in Colombia to enhance the accessibility and relevance of cyber security education and training programmes. This report is part of a broader initiative that examines the evolution of policies and experiences in the cyber security profession around the world.
Building a Skilled Cyber Security Workforce in Latin America
Insights from Chile, Colombia and Mexico
Report
OECD Skills Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
13 June 2023
-
22 May 2023
-
Report9 May 2023
-
Report3 May 2023
-
22 March 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
Report2 March 2023
Related publications
-
6 February 2024
-
21 March 2023
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
13 October 2021
-
Working paper9 February 2021
-
Working paper20 November 2020
-
18 July 2019
-
19 April 2019