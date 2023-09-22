Skip to main content
Building a Skilled Cyber Security Workforce in Latin America

Insights from Chile, Colombia and Mexico
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9400ab5c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Building a Skilled Cyber Security Workforce in Latin America: Insights from Chile, Colombia and Mexico, OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9400ab5c-en.
