Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Skills in Latin America

Insights from the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5ab893f0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Skills Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Skills in Latin America: Insights from the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC), OECD Skills Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5ab893f0-en.
Go to top