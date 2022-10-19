This report evaluates youth entrepreneurship policies in Portugal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing on insights from the Better Entrepreneurship Policy Tool (BEPT) and stakeholder input. Despite supportive conditions, stakeholders highlight bottlenecks, including limited access to finance and underdeveloped entrepreneurial networks. Recommendations include creating a dedicated co-ordination mechanism, improving access to bank finance, and fostering networking opportunities. Tailored support programs and promoting a positive entrepreneurial culture are also emphasized. International case studies from Denmark and Italy offer relevant practices. The report aims to enhance youth entrepreneurship support, addressing diverse needs and fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem conducive to recovery and growth.
Youth Entrepreneurship Policy Post COVID-19
Lessons from Portugal
Policy paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
