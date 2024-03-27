Skip to main content
Knowledge exchange and collaboration between universities and society in Italy

The ITA.CON Project
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ae130814-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Knowledge exchange and collaboration between universities and society in Italy: The ITA.CON Project”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ae130814-en.
