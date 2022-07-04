Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy brief on access to finance for inclusive and social entrepreneurship

What role can fintech and financial literacy play?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/77a15208-en
Authors
OECD, European Commission
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Commission (2022), “Policy brief on access to finance for inclusive and social entrepreneurship: What role can fintech and financial literacy play?”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2022/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/77a15208-en.
Go to top