Local development is the process of building stronger, more vibrant communities, where economic opportunities flourish, and all residents can enjoy a high quality of life. It’s about job creation and competitiveness, but not only. Issues such as inclusion, social connectedness and civic pride are also at the heart of a modern approach to local development.

