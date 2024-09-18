Capacity building activities and networks at the OECD Trento Centre

We work directly with local leaders to enhance their capacities and empower their communities to be more inclusive, sustainable and resilient. Leveraging more than two decades of experience, we have developed a distinctive and highly-interactive approach to capacity building that incorporates the latest OECD research into practical sessions.

In our academies, trainings, webinars, workshops and conferences, participants learn from international experts and speakers, supplemented by tangible examples and “field visits” to local initiatives.

Participants also share their own knowledge of good practices, as breaking down institutional barriers and fostering peer-to-peer learning are crucial precursors to improving systems.

We bring OECD and international insights to thousands of local policy makers and practitioners, equipping them with the skills to translate research into tangible local development actions.