Capacity building activities and networks at the OECD Trento Centre

Crafting and implementing local development strategies presents a complex challenge. Local leaders and organisations need specialised expertise to assess their local needs, coupled with supportive institutional frameworks and select the optimal combination of policies, programmes, and financial tools. Additionally, effective coordination with local stakeholders and various levels of government demands a specific skillset. Gaps in in these aspects can impede even the most well-conceived plan.
Over the last 20 years, the OECD Trento Centre for Local Development has organised more than 355 capacity-building events, including specialised seminars, conferences, and workshops, along with 254 study visits. More than 32 000 regional development policy makers and practitioners from 105 countries have benefited from our capacity building activities.