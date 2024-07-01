International Summer School for community and local development in Latin America and the Caribbean

Since its inception in 2010, the Summer School has welcomed 390 participants from 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, representing both public and private institutions engaged in local development. Today, our focus remains on advancing local development by facilitating collaborative interventions in specific territories, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to enhance community well-being.

Emphasising the crucial roles of local actors, the Summer School strives for a "shared future" that promotes development deeply rooted in local contexts. Our approach involves leveraging differences as opportunities and integrating various dimensions, including cognitive, social, governance, infrastructural, and ecosystemic aspects. By doing so, we aim to strengthen connections between regions and communities while addressing contemporary challenges for people, places and firms.

The promotion of local development is at the core of our mission, fostering networking, approach integration, and the sharing of good practices. Through the convergence of innovative experiences from the Trentino region in Italy and diverse Latin American contexts, we facilitate dialogue and peer learning. This collaborative platform allows for the refinement and adaptation of local development strategies in response to complex global changes.