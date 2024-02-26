OECD EURADA Winter School for Regional Development Agencies

The initiative was divided into two parts: an online segment with two online workshops and an in-person capacity building meeting at 2024 Winter School for Regional Development Agencies.

Participants learned about foresight, its application and methods. They also gained a better understanding of how to imagine multiple future scenarios, taking into account different variables, trends and uncertainties that may affect their regions. A significant amount of time was devoted to foresight exercises on the topic of ‘Futures of Regional Development Agencies in 2050’, which allowed participants to try out specific framing, scanning and visioning techniques.