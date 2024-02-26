OECD EURADA Winter School for Regional Development Agencies

The Winter School provides capacity building for managers and professionals working for Development Agencies. The aim is to:
- Raise awareness of global megatrends and trends and their potential impact on local development.
- Define common analytical and policy tools for resilience, sustainability and economic development analysis.
- Develop expertise in implementing effective regional and local development strategies and policy frameworks for competitiveness and sustainability.
- Stimulate the exchange of knowledge and experience among participants (peer-exchange).
- Promote networking and debate on relevant case studies and good practices from regions, OECD and European Commission.