Leveraging the Olympics Games for local development

Global events, such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, can be a catalyst for development at both local and national levels. They can stimulate external investment, boost tourism, grow trade, create jobs, and bring communities together. They can also be used as a catalyst for wider policy objectives, including sustainable development and tackling disadvantage as well as delivering lasting infrastructure. To fully harness these benefits, however, events must be carefully planned to maximise long-term positive impacts on people, places and the planet