The OECD Council adopted the Recommendation on Global Events and Local Development in 2018 to provide a comprehensive overview of how to promote more sustainable global events, implement more effective delivery mechanisms and leverage local benefits. It covers the whole life-cycle of events, including the pre-bidding, bidding, operational and delivery, and evaluation phases.
Leveraging the Olympics Games for local development
Global events, such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games, can be a catalyst for development at both local and national levels. They can stimulate external investment, boost tourism, grow trade, create jobs, and bring communities together. They can also be used as a catalyst for wider policy objectives, including sustainable development and tackling disadvantage as well as delivering lasting infrastructure. To fully harness these benefits, however, events must be carefully planned to maximise long-term positive impacts on people, places and the planet